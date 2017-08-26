IMPACT
Here's How To Help The Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

If you want to help those affected by the disaster, here are some suggestions.

By Lee Moran

Hurricane Harvey barrelled over Texas on Friday night, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Early reports suggest that the cities of Rockport and Corpus Christi were both left devastated by the storm, which forced tens of thousands of people to flee the Gulf Coast.

Harvey was later downgraded to a Category 1 storm, but its effects are likely to be felt for months ― and meteorologists warn its heavy rainfall may yet spark “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.”

Ahead of what will probably be a lengthy clean-up operation, here’s what you can do if you’d like to help those affected by the natural disaster.

1. Donate Money Or Volunteer

A plethora of organisations are appealing for donations to help them as they send volunteers and supplies to the hardest hit areas.

These include the American Red CrossThe Salvation ArmySamaritan’s Purse, Save The Children, and the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

The local Texas Diaper Bank is also putting together disaster relief kits for families with young children. You can donate here.

The SPCA of Texas is expecting the storm to uproot hundreds of pets, so it’s appealing for dog and cat items — such as litter boxes, litter, blankets and treats. You can also donate money here.

2. Donate Blood

Blood centers expect a supply shortage because of the closure of some blood banks along the coast and the likely demand stemming from injuries sustained in the storm.

You can search online for blood drives local to you, or book in an appointment via the Red Cross website.

3. Provide Accommodation For Evacuees

Airbnb has launched a portal so that the people who have been displaced by the hurricane can find a place to stay. It’s also waiving fees for people affected by the disaster. More details on the Airbnb website here.

