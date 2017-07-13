HEALTHY LIVING
Here's How You Can Increase Your Chances Of Living To 100

Age ain't nothin' but a number.

Living to 100 is increasingly common for Americans: In 2014, the U.S. had 44 percent more centenarians than it did in 2000, according to Smithsonian Magazine. If you want to join them, there are a few lifestyle tweaks you can make today that may help you get there.

In a new video from Asapscience, a narrator lists habits that have been associated with longevity, like exercising oftensleeping enough and cooking at home instead of getting takeout. 

Some of the lifespan-boosters mentioned might lie beyond your control, like fathering daughters and beating someone to an Oscar (which add 74 weeks and four years onto people’s lives, respectively), but others are reasonably actionable, like living at a high altitude and following a Japanese-style diet.

Watch above for the full slate of tips.

