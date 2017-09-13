HUFFPOST FINDS
09/13/2017 06:01 am ET

How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Cabin, According To An Etsy Expert

You don't have to travel to the mountains for a cozy cabin lifestyle.

By Brittany Nims
Moretti/Viant via Getty Images

Picture it: You’re curled up under a plaid woolen blanket holding a steaming mug of cocoa. A warm fireplace glows in front of you, and the smell of bonfire and pine fills the air.

Sounds like the recipe for a perfect mountain getaway, right? Fortunately, you don’t have to live in the Smoky Mountains to enjoy the cozy perks of a luxe cabin lifestyle, says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s resident trend expert.

“Etsy sellers are creating the most unique options ― from pinecone pillows to firewood displays ― to give your home that cozy cabin feel, no matter where you are,” Johnson says. 

Below, we’ve rounded up 29 tips and tricks to make your home feel like a cabin getaway this fall. Check them out, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Geometric Firewood Holder
    Etsy
    “Look for stylish ways to display firewood to instantly create a rustic, log-cabin feel, with or without the fireplace," Johnson says. Shop it here
  • 2 Plaid Wool Blanket
    Etsy
    The essential accessory for a perfect night in by the fire. Shop it here
  • 3 Wooden Tree Decor
    Etsy
    Shop them here
  • 4 Faux Fur Area Rug
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 5 Tree Ring Wooden Coasters
    Etsy
    Shop them here
  • 6 Fall Wreath
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 7 Woodsy Candles
    Etsy
    “Add earthy scents like cedar wood and patchouli to your cabin decor," Johnson says. Shop them here
  • 8 Speckled Enamel Mugs
    Etsy
    Ideal for sipping hot cocoa and coffee by the fire. Shop them here
  • 9 Canoe Book Shelf
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 10 Mountain Range Geometric Shelf
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 11 Raw Wood Coffee Table
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 12 Cedar Tea Light Holders
    Etsy
    Shop them here
  • 13 Geometric Wool Pillows
    Etsy
    “Look for cozy fabrics, like wool, with geometric prints to create an instant stay-at-home feel," Johnson says. Shop them here
  • 14 Forest Landscape Whiskey Glasses
    Etsy
    Shop them here
  • 15 Rustic Pot Rack
    Etsy
    Give your kitchen a rustic, cabin vibe with a reclaimed wood pot rack. Shop it here
  • 16 Faux Stone Electric Fireplace
    Etsy
    No fireplace? No problem. This faux stone electric fireplace will cozy up any room just the same, chimney accessories not required. Shop it here
  • 17 Faux Antler Chandelier
    Etsy
    Shop it here
  • 18 Indoor Evergreens
    Etsy
    Spruce up your home with a small, indoor evergreen, the perfect festive greenery for a cabin feel. Shop it here
  • 19 Splated Wood Indoor Plant Stand
    Etsy
    For your indoor evergreens. Shop it here
  • 20 Brass Candlesticks
    Etsy
    These brass candlesticks are perfect for the mantle, the coffee table, the dining table or on the bedside table. Shop them here
  • 21 Rustic Rocking Chair
    Etsy
    Toss a throw pillow and woolen throw across this rocking chair, and it's the most inviting seat in the house. Shop it here
  • 22 Handmade Quilt
    Etsy
    A handmade quilt is a great way to add extra warmth to your bed in the cooler months, or is the perfect throw blanket to pull out on movie night at home. Shop it here
  • 23 Vintage Knick Knacks
    Etsy
    Decorate your shelves, bookcases, tables and mantle with vintage knick-knacks, like this kerosene lamp. Shop it here
  • 24 Leather And Reclaimed Barn Wood Ottoman
    Etsy
    Leather and wood are the key ingredients for a cozy, cabiny home vibe. Shop it here
  • 25 Vintage Woven Basket
    Etsy
    Use this basket to store crafts, throw blankets or magazines beside your favorite armchair. Shop it here.
  • 26 Black Bear Balsam Pillow
    Etsy
    “Plaid is a telltale sign of cabin decor, and these checkered balsam pillows are the perfect addition to create the look," Johnson says. Shop them here
  • 27 Pinecone Throw Pillows
    Etsy
    “This pinecone pillow is the perfect addition for any aspiring cabin owner," Johnson says. Shop them here
  • 28 Vintage Fishing Creel
    Etsy
    Hang this vintage fishing creel from a coat hook, display it on a bookcase, or drape it across the mantle as a vintage knick-knack. Shop it here
  • 29 Woods Block Print
    Etsy
    “No trees in sight? Create your own indoor forest by incorporating pine tree motifs into your home decor," Johnson says. Shop them here

