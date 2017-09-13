How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Cabin, According To An Etsy Expert

Picture it: You’re curled up under a plaid woolen blanket holding a steaming mug of cocoa. A warm fireplace glows in front of you, and the smell of bonfire and pine fills the air.
Sounds like the recipe for a perfect mountain getaway, right? Fortunately, you don’t have to live in the Smoky Mountains to enjoy the cozy perks of a luxe cabin lifestyle, says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s resident trend expert.
“Etsy sellers are creating the most unique options ― from pinecone pillows to firewood displays ― to give your home that cozy cabin feel, no matter where you are,” Johnson says.
Below, we've rounded up 29 tips and tricks to make your home feel like a cabin getaway this fall.
