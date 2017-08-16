What’s the best way to run with a phone?

If you’re a beginner runner, you’ve probably had this question. If you’re a seasoned marathoner, you’ve likely had some go-to storage hacks for your phone, keys and wallet through the years. (Shoutout to everyone who’s had to use their waistbands or sports bras as last-resort pockets when on a run).

As a beginner runner myself, I consulted Google with my dilemma: “How do I store my phone while running?” It knew it was impractical to continue running with my phone in hand ― but became increasingly discouraged when Google results yielded an endless list of armbands, which still wouldn’t solve my keys, cards and cash dilemma.

That is, until I came across the FlipBelt.

The moisture wicking belt sits flat on your hips without riding up or causing any uncomfortable chafing. Better yet, it pulls on like a pair of jeans. Just place it over or under your clothes and simply slide it on, and suddenly you have a place to safely store your slim water bottle, phone, keys, cash, pepper spray, and cards in a secure, discreet way. (And yes, I’m speaking from experience).

Flipbelt FlipBelt will literally reinvent the way you go for a run.

Because of its unique design, I’m now able to easily store my iPhone 6, FlipBelt’s own ergonomically designed water bottle, and my keys, cards, and cash without ever feeling the bulk or bounce while I’m hitting the trails.

Check out the FlipBelt for yourself here, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.