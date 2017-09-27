HUFFPOST FINDS
09/27/2017 01:52 pm ET

Save Money On Halloween Costumes By Using These 7 Apps

The scariest Halloween trick is paying full price for your costume 👻

By Amanda Pena
There’s nothing scarier than paying a ridiculous amount of money for a one-time Halloween costume, right? Yet, every Halloween we end up dishing out more for a last-minute wig or cape than we intended to spend on our entire costume. Thus the cycle continues. 

Fortunately for you (and your wallet), the “digital hand-me-down” market of upcycled fashion is all the rage thanks to free apps like Poshmark and Mercari. They have thousands of everyday vendors who are selling useful Halloween items, from wigs to lightsabers and more, at heavily discounted prices.

The best part? Since you’re not costume shopping from a big-box store, it’s practically guaranteed your look will be unlike anyone else’s. Mercari has over 30,000 items in their costume inventory right now, ranging from full costumes to any and all accessories. 

Before you start overspending on your kid’s costume, consider these 7 apps to save big on your Halloween attire, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Poshmark
    Apple
    "Shop over 5,000 brands in every size -- including plus size, petites, and juniors -- at up to 70% off retail." Download it here.
  • 2 Mercari
    Apple
    Shop and sell new and used items such as fashion, shoes, beauty, jewelry, electronics, books and more straight from your mobile phone. Download it here.
  • 3 Etsy
    Etsy
    This online marketplace sells everything from unique, handmade items to discounted finds. Download it here.
  • 4 letgo
    Let Go
    Not only are you able to easily sell on letgo, but you can find deals nearby. Download it here.
  • 5 thredUP
    Apple
    thredUp is not your average consignment shop as it has hundreds of must-have styles showing up every minute. Download it here.
  • 6 Depop
    Apple
    "Browse clothing, jewelry, art, books and magazines, music, film, and more, from sellers around the world." Download it here.
  • 7 Tradesy
    Apple
    Although Tradesy caters to more discounted designer items, this could be the place to find that one special costume piece to tie it all together. Download it here.

