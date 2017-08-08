How To Stop Procrastinating

Procrastination is the vile habit that impedes all of us from achieving anything in a timely manner. In a world where we have literally everything at our fingertips, it’s very easy to get carried away with distraction. It’s so much of an issue that most of us don’t even know when we’re procrastinating. So going into back-to-school season, we all know it’s a problem but what can we do about it?

Well, according to Lisa’s Study Guides there is a way to break the evil habit of procrastination. Through the above video we see the act of procrastination first hand and it’s relatively easy to relate. It’s easy to write-off anything we don’t want to do but when it comes to the necessary evil of back to school studying, we need to find a way to stop.

Well, get out of your bedroom for starters. Put yourself in a room where you wouldn’t otherwise be comfortable, don’t use your laptop when you don’t need to, and time out breaks. It’s easy to lose motivation along the studying path but keeping perspective is a really great way to maintain dedication to the task at hand.

Procrastination is something we all deal with, but finding the dedication and environment to be as efficient as possible is key. Once you find the right goals and environment, procrastination can become a thing of the past.