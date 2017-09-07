How to Watch All 32 NFL Teams Without Cable

It’s that time of the year again. The NFL season is upon us and for a cord cutter — finding a way to watch live sports is always a challenge.

Fortunately, since you can catch NFL games on CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, and ESPN there are now good options for even those who have already decided to cut the cord. We’ve rounded up the best way to catch your favorite team, so you won’t miss a single play of the action.

We suggest checking out our NFL Team Streaming Tool to find out which service will get you the most games of your favorite team.

1. Get an Antenna - $10-50

Just like the old days, you can still pick up HD local channels from CBS, NBC, and FOX from an antenna. Outside the cost of the antenna, you won’t pay a thing to watch your favorite team.

If you live within 35 miles of the broadcast signal, you will likely be able to pick up your locals channels with a cheap indoor antenna ($15-30).

Here are a few we recommend:

While all these are rated for signals within 30-35 miles, the higher end ones have been seen to perform better in reviews by CNET and Tom’s Guide.

You can use TVFool’s “Free TV” tool to see how far each channel signal is from your address. If you live farther away, you might need to consider a higher-end roof mounted antenna ($50+).

2. Subscribe to a Live TV streaming service - $35/mo.

Since last season, one of the biggest changes is that there are now 6 providers (DIRECTV NOW, fuboTV, Hulu, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV) that offer Live TV Streaming Service. These allow you to watch live tv using your smartphone, tablet, or TV streaming device.

This is the best option for fans that want local channels, but also want cable networks like ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Since locals aren’t available in every city, we suggest checking out our NFL Team Streaming Tool to find out which service will get you the most games of your favorite team.

DIRECTV NOW ($35) - See our full review

Cable Channels: 34 of Top 35

Local Channels (Top 50 markets): CBS (14 cities), FOX (32 cities) , NBC (16 cities)

, NBC (16 cities) ESPN: Included

NFL Network: Not Available

NFL RedZone: Not Available

Recommended for people who want the best overall channel selection

While it doesn’t have NFL Network, those games will also be available on a local affiliate if the team is in your home market.

For a limited time, you can get a free Roku Premiere when you prepay for 2 months of service.

FOMOPOP TIP: If you’re an AT&T Unlimited subscriber, you can get DIRECTV NOW for only $10/mo including HBO.

fuboTV ($35) - See our full review

Cable Channels: 14 of Top 35

Local Channels: CBS (14 cities), FOX (16 cities), NBC (10 cities)

ESPN: Not Available

NFL Network: Included

NFL RedZone: Add for $9/mo with their Sports Plus pack

Sports Plus pack Recommended for people who want NFL Network and NFL RedZone

They are running a promo through September to get your first 2 months for $19.99 making it the cheapest option if you want NFL Network.

Sling Blue ($25) - See our full review

Cable Channels: 19 of Top 35

Local Channels: CBS (Not Available) , FOX (16 cities), NBC (11 cities)

, FOX (16 cities), NBC (11 cities) ESPN: Add Sling Orange for $15/mo.

NFL Network: Included

NFL RedZone: Add Sports Extra for $10/mo.

Recommended for people who want NFL Network and NFL RedZone

Sling is lacking locals in a lot of markets, but at $35/mo., they are the cheapest option to get both NFL RedZone and NFL Network.

Playstation Vue ($45) - See our full review

Cable Channels: 25 of Top 35

Local Channels: CBS (42 cities) , FOX (34 cities) , NBC (19 cities)

, , NBC (19 cities) ESPN: Included

NFL Network: Included

NFL RedZone: Add Sports Extra for $10/mo.

Recommended for people who wants the most comprehensive sports package

If you watch other sports, you’ll also get regional sports networks, NBA TV, MLB Network, Big 10 Network, SEC Channel, and ESPNU.

They also have CBS in more markets than any of the live TV streaming services.

YouTube TV ($35) - See our full review

Cable Channels: 13 of Top 35

Local Channels: CBS (27 cities) , FOX (25 cities) , NBC (26 cities)

, , ESPN: Included

NFL Network: Not Available

NFL RedZone: Not Available

Recommended for people who want ESPN and local channels.

Unlike some of the other services, they are only available in markets you can get locals so you if you can subscribe you’ll be able to watch on local channels.

The big bummer is that they don’t have native TV apps, so you’ll have to Airplay or Cast to your TV for now.

Hulu Live TV ($40) - See our full review

Cable Channels: 22 of Top 35

Local Channels: CBS (36 cities) , FOX (35 cities) , NBC (11 cities)

, , NBC (11 cities) ESPN: Included

NFL Network: Not Available

NFL RedZone: Not Available

Recommended for people who want ESPN and local channels.

While they don’t have NFL Network or NFL RedZone, they have some of they have the widest coverage of locals in the Top 50 markets.

3. Subscribe to CBS All-Access - $5.99/mo.

One interesting alternative is CBS All-Access ($5.99/mo). They offer live local CBS affiliates in over 170 cities - many more than any of the live TV streaming services. If you are a fan of an AFC team, this will be the cheapest option to get 60-70% of your team’s games.

You can also consider adding this to your live TV streaming subscription if they don’t include CBS in your market.

4. Subscribe to NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV - $69.99/mo.

If you moved away from your favorite team, you can subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket’s online out-of-market package. While you won’t get games that are airing live in your local market, you will get access to nearly every out-of-market game - even on your mobile device.

At $69.99/mo., it’s one of the more expensive option, but if you’re a student they have an insane $100 deal for the entire season.

5. NFL Mobile for Verizon Subscribers - FREE with subscription

If you’re a Verizon wireless subscriber, you can get live primetime and local NFL games, as well as NFL Network on your mobile device for free with the NFL App. For $1.99/mo., you can upgrade to get NFL RedZone.

6. Watch on Amazon Prime - FREE with subscription

Amazon won the rights to 10 Thursday Night Football games this season. If you’re a Prime subscriber ($99/year or $49 if you’re a student), you’ll be able to watch for free.