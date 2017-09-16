How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels football without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the Ole Miss Rebels online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for Ole Miss fans.

If you live in the Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS area, your best bet to catch the Ole Miss Rebels is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of Ole Miss's games this season.