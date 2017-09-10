How to Watch the Green Bay Packers Online without Cable in 2017

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NFL season is there are now great ways to watch the Green Bay Packers online.
We compared the 6 live TV streaming services to pick which is best for Packers fans.
If you live in Wisconsin, your best bet to catch the Green Bay Packers is to subscribe to DIRECTV NOW ($35/mo). You will be able to catch 13 games.
They are running a special promotion in September for a free Roku Premiere ($69.99 value) if you pre-pay for two months of service.
