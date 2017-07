Toddlers can be notoriously stubborn. They don’t call ’em tiny dictators for nothing.

Jordan Watson of How to Dad tried to get the better of his toddler daughter with his latest video, “How To Win An Argument With A Toddler.”

The instructional video for parents unsurprisingly gets derailed. But let’s just say the process involves a lot of “Why?!” interruptions and bribery with snacks.