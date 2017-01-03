POLITICS

HuffPost Journalists Read Mean Tweets

We don't exactly welcome your hatred. But we'll read it.

01/03/2017 01:57 pm ET
Christine Conetta Senior Politics Producer
Nick Baumann Senior Enterprise Editor, The Huffington Post

Tweeting: maybe you just shouldn’t do it. If you do, people will be mean to you. You will spend time writing and reading tweets when you could be doing other, more productive things. You might get investigated by the FBI.

But news breaks first on Twitter, which means we political journalists pretty much have to use it. And since reporters are among the most hated groups in America, people fire back at us. They get nasty, even about our facial hair. We made this video of some of our “favorite” mean tweets.

More:

Twitter Social Media Tweets Mean Tweets
Suggest a correction
Comments
HuffPost Journalists Read Mean Tweets

CONVERSATIONS