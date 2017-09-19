U.S. NEWS
Walking In Memphis: HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Tennessee

Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy lives on in this sprawling city.

By Jenna Amatulli , Damon Dahlen

Memphis, Tennessee, is a city that one local described to us as “raw and diverse.” In the four days that Listen to America, HuffPost’s 25-city tour around the U.S., spent there, all that and more proved to be true.

The place is named after an ancient Egyptian city that fell into ruin, leaving in its wake monuments and traces of the influential figures who once called the place home. Like its African counterpart, this Memphis carries the weighted history of powerhouses ― in its case, Martin Luther King Jr., whose messages still echo in the ears of Americans everywhere and who was assassinated at the Lorraine Hotel, and Elvis Presley, who changed the music world irrevocably. 

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

We listened to and chatted with locals and visitors alike at the vibrant new Crosstown Concourse. We hosted a lively discussion about economic justice in the storied Clayborn Temple, the meeting point for the sanitation workers’ strike of 1968, which King came to Memphis to support.

With sites like the temple, the National Civil Rights Museum and Graceland, Memphis has clearly not forgotten where it came from, and we will certainly not forget Memphis. Here’s what our time there looked like:

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus arrives in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sept. 17, 2017, as part of "Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip." The outlet will visit more than 20 cities on its tour across the country.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus sits in front of the Tennessee Welcome Center.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost staffers (from left to right: Christine Roberts, Melissa Radzimski, Emma Gray and Ja'han Jones) make their way to the bus activation site.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Emma Gray and Christine Roberts chat with guests during the HuffPost visit to Memphis.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Reggie Davis, left, and Andy Nix sign up to go on the HuffPost bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Dancer Jared Brunson shows off some his dance moves.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jenna Amatulli interviews Reggie Davis, left, and Andy Nix.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jamie Harmon speaks to reporters at one of the HuffPost video stations.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A storm descends on the bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Staffers run to break down tents as a storm rolls in, flipping over tents and equipment.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Hillary Frey helps clean up the site.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The facade of Clayborn Temple in Memphis on Sept. 18, 2017. 
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost bus sits by Clayborn Temple.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The stained glass windows of Clayborn Temple in Memphis.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The inside of Clayborn Temple.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Sunlight reflects through Clayborn Temple.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Hillary Frey introduces the "Economic Justice in the City (Revisited)" event at Clayborn Temple.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "Wealth is insurance against life's emergencies," says Wendi C. Thomas as she begins the panel discussion with Alex Matlock, Floyd Tyler, Jozelle Booker and Carolyn Hardy.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Floyd Tyler jokes with other panelists.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "We had 85 people deported [in Tennessee last month]. ... They were pulled out of their homes. It's happening in 2017," says Alex Matlock, as she speaks to the crowd about the uncertainty surrounding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and the repercussions for the Latin community in Memphis.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The crowd in attendance at the Clayborn Temple.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "No one believed a black female wanted to buy a 1,003,000-square-foot brewery," says Carolyn Hardy, as she speaks to the crowd about shattering expectations as a woman in business.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "People of color, like people of any other color, start businesses and they work in those businesses, day in and day out for those businesses to grow. ... All with the intention and the hope of being beneficiaries to America's promise: Prosperity for all," Jozelle Booker says to the crowd.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Madeline Faber of Memphis' High Ground News speaks during the "Economic Justice in the City (Revisited)" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The setting sun in Memphis.

