Hugh Hefner Fans On Twitter Thank Him For The Articles

Playboy announced Thursday night that founder Hugh Hefner died at the age of 91, leaving fans, friends and loved ones to share on social media their thoughts on his life.

Many have had one familiar (and cheeky) message regarding the magazine giant’s legacy: They’re thanking him for, you know, the articles.

RIP Hef. I always read it for the articles. — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) September 28, 2017

For the unfamiliar, there has long been a joke about justifying why one buys Playboy. And Playboy did indeed have great articles over the years.

At any rate, we can always count on Twitter to come through in times of sadness with a little bit of joy:

My Dad just told me that Hugh Hefner died doing what he and my Father loved doing best, reading the articles in Playboy magazine. — Ryan Fitzgerald (@FitzySA) September 28, 2017

So long, and thanks for all the articles... R.I.P. Hugh Hefner pic.twitter.com/VqQ539jAKh — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) September 28, 2017

I thought Hugh Hefner would never die. Total legend. Playboy not only featured beautiful women but truly did have the best articles. #RIPHef — Andy Ruther (@AndyRuther) September 28, 2017

Reading Hugh Hefner's obituary for the articles — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2017

RIP Hugh Hefner



Thanks for all the great articles!!! pic.twitter.com/D62eSL7skq — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) September 28, 2017

I read Playboy for the articles. Seriously. https://t.co/v4EMw8GWqP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner a revolutionary and uncompromising force... RIP. Thanks for the material. I enjoyed the articles. — Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) September 28, 2017

He left a legacy behind that everyone will continue to read just for the articles. They swear. #RIPHef https://t.co/7Cym74FnW7 — Brindlebeard (@elijahbates) September 28, 2017

