A top Justice Department corporate crime expert has quit, complaining that it’s impossible to demand higher standards from suspected lawbreakers than those followed by Donald Trump.

Hui Chen, who was the compliance counsel in the fraud unit of the criminal division of Justice, discussed her reasons for quitting in depth in a Linked In post. She complained that it was impossible to sit across from corporate representatives and demand conduct that is under siege in the White House.

“Trying to hold companies to standards that our current administration is not living up to was creating a cognitive dissonance that I could not overcome,” Chen wrote in her post, which was first reported by the International Business Times.

“Even as I engaged in ... questioning and evaluations, on my mind were the numerous lawsuits pending against the president of the United States for everything from violations of the Constitution to conflict of interest, the ongoing investigations of potentially treasonous conducts. Those are conducts I would not tolerate seeing in a company, yet I worked under an administration that engaged in exactly those conducts. I wanted no more part in it.”

Chen, who left the department in June, has posted several tweets critical of the administration.

For those who truly care about #ethics, ignoring our current #conductatthetop requires abandonment of conscience. https://t.co/LnlGldId9c — Hui Chen (@HuiChenEthics) June 22, 2017

What do you think of a company GC who refuses to answer the Audit Comm's questions b/c he wants to protect the CEO? #SessionsHearing — Hui Chen (@HuiChenEthics) June 14, 2017

The #Constitution is our nation's Code of Conduct. When the board is not enforcing it, shareholders must step up.https://t.co/7JAhF82ntO — Hui Chen (@HuiChenEthics) June 13, 2017

Chen explained that she now believes she can effect more change outside the government than from within.

“Nothing matters to me more than working to restore the notions of integrity, decency, and intellect back into our government,” she concluded. “I want to help elect candidates who stand for those values, and I cannot do that while under contract with the Criminal Division due to Hatch Act restrictions.”

The Hatch Act forbids federal employees in the executive branch from using their position to sway political elections.

Last week, the nonprofit watchdog organization CREW — Citizens For Ethics and Responsibility in Washington — accused America’s United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley of breaking the Hatch Act by illegally endorsing a GOP candidate in a South Carolina congressional election.

Chen said she will “also consider it my personal mission to participate in efforts to hold our elected representatives accountable and to protect our environment.”