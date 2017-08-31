Best Shows To Watch On Hulu Right Now

Hulu has been a true savior for cord cutters. While other services have gone more in the direction of original content, Hulu’s continued its strategy of maintaining partnerships with traditional networks to get streaming rights after initial broadcasts.

Notably NBC, ABC and Fox all have stakes in the service, so these traditional players often make it easy for you to stream their shows right after they air, which hasn’t been the case across the industry.

On top of everything, Hulu has created some truly great original shows that easily compete with what the network backers are putting on cord-based television. If you want a ton of shows to wade through and choose from, Hulu is the service for you.

For the weekend of Aug. 25, Streamline is recommending “Difficult People” in the top spot for Hulu. The show is now in its third season, but is arguably better than ever given how it has responded to the rise of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Note: This list only includes shows that are in-season or aired their final episodes less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.

#1. Difficult People Season 3 Finale: TBD

Plot: Best friends survive BS together.



Pro: If you’re a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you’ll love this show.



Con: If you’re not a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you might find nothing to like about this show. Hulu #2. The Handmaid's Tale Season 1 Finale: June 14, 2017

Plot: Americans struggle in reproductive dystopia.



Pro: Star Elisabeth Moss carries the series, but the overarching concept and art direction are also incredible.



Con: The music choices, especially at the end of episodes, have been very divisive. Hulu #3. You're the Worst Season 3 Finale: Nov. 16, 2016

Plot: Cynical couples struggle with love.



Pro: The show does a great job balancing portrayals of nuanced emotional problems with ridiculous humor. Its new season is also premiering soon.



Con: It's a bit of a slow burn, and, at this point, there are more than a few episodes to catch up on. Hulu #4. Downward Dog Season 1 Finale: June 27, 2017

Plot: Dog comments on millennial life.



Pro: This might be the most critically beloved show from a network broadcaster all year. Also, there's a dog. And that dog has opinions.



Con: ABC already canceled this show. Hulu #5. Better Things Season 1 Finale: Nov. 10, 2016

Plot: One mom tries her hardest.



Pro: Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. co-created this show. Both continue to excel at making relatable, but somehow still experimental comedy.



Con: The "dramedy" genre has been getting a ton of attention lately. It might be hard to accept another into your life. Hulu #6. Queen Sugar Season 1 Finale: Nov. 30, 2016

Plot: Siblings deal with family inheritance.



Pro: Ava DuVernay created and directed this incredibly (and tragically) unique drama. The second season is underway. Bonus: Oprah Winfrey executive produced it.



Con: It's many hours long and critics generally were positive, but not rapturous about it. Hulu #7. This Is Us Season 1 Finale: March 14, 2017

Plot: The interconnected lives of siblings.



Pro: It's incredibly popular. It's also incredibly good at making you cry. Also also, Mandy Moore.



Con: Your enjoyment depends on your tolerance for the saccharine. And crying. Hulu #8. South Park Season 20 Finale: Dec. 7, 2016

Plot: Immature people tackle big issues.



Pro: This show was extremely well-equipped to critique the rise of President Donald Trump in 2016.



Con: Although it's very popular, some of the country seems to have already decided that "South Park" just isn't for them. Hulu

