Huma Abedin Wants $2 Million For Her Memoir

America has heard a lot from the two people closest to political staffer Huma Abedin: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whom she served as a top aide, and former congressman Anthony Weiner, her estranged husband.

We haven’t heard much directly from Abedin herself, but that may change soon, as The Hollywood Reporter revealed that she is shopping a memoir.

THR reports that Abedin has been speaking to publishers about the project, which she is pricing at up to $2 million. Given her central role in Clinton’s campaign and her marriage to Weiner, whose political career was repeatedly felled by sexting scandals, that price almost seems like a bargain. Compared to celebrity book deals like Lena Dunham’s ($3.5 million) or political book advances like Hillary Clinton’s post–White House deal ($8 million), a couple million doesn’t seem outrageous.

That’s assuming Abedin plans to spill the dirt, of course. THR describes the work-in-progress as “a reflection on how her personal and professional lives collided during the campaign.” Her experience brings together two of the juiciest political stories of recent years ― Clinton’s failed presidential campaign and Weiner’s sexting scandals.

Abedin separated from Weiner, with whom she has a young son, in August after news broke that he had sexted a woman while lying in bed with his son. The couple had previously remained together after two previous scandals, in 2011 and 2013, both surrounding his sexual exchanges on social media and via text.

During an investigation into Weiner’s alleged sexting relationship with a 15-year-old girl, the FBI announced that it had turned up emails that may have been relevant to Clinton’s handling of confidential information on Weiner’s and Abedin’s devices. The revelation ― which came just days before the 2016 presidential election ― kept allegations that Clinton mishandled national security information fresh in voters’ minds and sent shock waves through the campaign.