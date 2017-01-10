COMEDY

Human Breaks Her Cat By Tossing A Ping-Pong Ball At It

Does not cat-pute.

Any good programmer knows that product testing is an important part of the creation process. It helps fix the bugs, work out the kinks. 

For this human, tossing a Ping-Pong ball at her cat bot caused an instant malfunction, putting the creature into sleep mode with in seconds.

