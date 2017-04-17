Hey, Look, It's Hundreds Of People Dressed As Charlie Chaplin

On Sunday, what would have been Charlie Chaplin’s 128th birthday, hundreds of people gathered in costume at the silent film star’s former home in Switzerland, the Associated Press reported.

Mustachioed participants donned black bowler hats with sharp jackets and walking canes, mimicking Chaplin’s famous getup as the Little Tramp, his best-known character. They gathered in front of the estate where Chaplin spent the last 25 years of his life, which opened as Chaplin’s World museum in April of last year in the village Corsier-sur-Vevey on Lake Geneva.

RICHARD JUILLIART via Getty Images A truly little Tramp.

According to the museum, 662 Tramps of all ages showed up, posing for a photo in a star formation. (Because, you know, Hollywood.)

They also had fun with their hats.

We did it! 662 people dressed as the Tramp are gathering to celebrate our first anniversary. #IamPartoftheLegend #ChaplinsWorld pic.twitter.com/pAD7pDq7nT — Chaplin's World (@chaplins_world) April 16, 2017