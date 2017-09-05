Here's What You Need To Know About Hurricane Irma

Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday.

States of emergency have been declared in Florida and Puerto Rico, where the storm is expected to make U.S. landfall by Wednesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center called the hurricane “potentially catastrophic” with maximum sustained wind gusts currently reaching 180 miles per hour.

Days after Hurricane Harvey ravaged parts of southern Texas and Louisiana, another powerful and potentially record-breaking storm is brewing in the Atlantic Ocean, threatening to pummel areas of the Caribbean and Florida with deadly winds and flooding.

Hurricane Irma was upgraded to an “extremely dangerous” Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday, with maximum sustained winds currently reaching 180 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center ― making it only 10 miles per hour slower than the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded.

By Tuesday morning, the storm was roughly 225 miles off the coast of Antigua and set to strike several other islands in the Leeward Islands chain, including Saint Maarten and Anguilla.

11pm AST forecast on #Irma. Hurricane Warning issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. https://t.co/sYVOB3gkmI pic.twitter.com/GhwwXJCwym — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

It’s unclear exactly what path Irma will take over the next week, though the National Weather Service predicted it will likely make landfall on the northeastern Leeward Islands Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, producing “a life-threatening storm surge” and causing water levels to rise up to 11 feet above normal tide levels.

Irma is also expected to hit he U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Wednesday morning, which would mark the first time two Category 4 hurricanes have made U.S. landfall in a single year.

NWS models forecast the hurricane will continue to make its way across northern regions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti on the island of Hispaniola on Thursday evening before hitting Cuba and possibly Florida by this weekend.

NOAA's #GOES16 captured this early-morning, close-up of the extremely dangerous Cat. 5 #HurricaneIrma, packing 175 mph winds, Sept. 5, 2017. pic.twitter.com/GXt9bqZWQy — NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) September 5, 2017

The storm is expected to remain a Category 4 or 5 during the next couple of days, the NWS reported. Hurricane warnings are currently in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as regions of the Leewards Islands chain.

“For some of easternmost islands, the hurricane conditions are expected within the next 12 to 24 hours,” the NWS stated Tuesday. “Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.”

The governors of Puerto Rico and Florida declared states of emergency ahead of the storm on Monday.

Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello activated the National Guard on Monday and urged the U.S. territory’s 3.4 million residents to prepare for the worst.

“There is no positive sign that it’s going to go in another direction,” Rossello said at a news conference. “We’re expecting that it’s coming at Puerto Rico with force, and we’ve got to be ready for it.”

Irma is predicted to produce 4-10 inches of rainfall across northeast Puerto Rico, threatening to cause dangerous flooding and mudslides.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) activated 100 Florida National Guard members on Monday and directed 7,000 other members to be prepared for potential activation on Friday.

“I urge all Floridians to remain vigilant and stay alert,” Scott tweeted Monday, adding that President Donald Trump had “offered the full resources of the federal government.”

People in South Florida and Puerto Rico have already begun stocking up on water and other supplies in anticipation of the storm.

Stores like Walmart running low on just about everything this AM ahead of #Irma. pic.twitter.com/eQFlu0pQ25 — Kara Duffy (@KaraDuffyCBS12) September 5, 2017

Experts have said the region is ill-equipped to handle a direct hit from a hurricane of this magnitude.

Bryan Norcross, chief meteorologist for Miami’s NBC affiliate WTVJ, told the Washington Post in August that South Florida is not “remotely prepared” for such a hurricane.

“In 2005, Hurricane Wilma was a Category 1 in Miami-Dade County and Category 2 in pockets of Broward and Palm Beach Counties,” Norcross said. “It ended up being the third most expensive hurricane in the history of hurricanes. The government was barely able to stabilize the situation simply due to the large number of people who were really hurting.”

As Irma barreled closer to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, island residents tweeted their concern.

I'm really scared for Hurricane Irma. Puerto Rico it's not prepared for something like this. I just hope we can make it. — mara 🌹🦋 (@caebyos) September 5, 2017

Puerto Rico has been through enough this last year, followers if #Irma hits them please help in any way you can. We need you more than ever. — nreyes 🌹 (@officialnaellie) September 5, 2017

Ricardo Ramos, director of Puerto Rico’s power company, warned that potential power outages caused by Irma could last for months given the island’s already vulnerable electric system.