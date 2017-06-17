A Brother And Sister Fall For The Same Guy In This New Indie Comedy

A brother and a sister fall for the same guy in the heartfelt new comedy, “I Love You Both,” and HuffPost has an exclusive clip from the film.

Released on iTunes, Amazon and other streaming services June 9, “I Love You Both” follows Krystal (played by Kristin Archibald) and Donny (Doug Archibald, who is Kristin’s real-life brother), who are forced to confront a lifetime of codependency when they start dating Andy (Lucas Neff), who identifies as bisexual. The millennial siblings remain in denial about the fact that they’re both seeing Andy until he picks one of them ― a decision that could have a disastrous impact on their relationship.

In the clip above, Andy and Krystal enjoy a game of Heads Up while Donny looks on disapprovingly as he observes the obvious chemistry between his twin sister and his lover.

The Archibalds began developing “I Love You Both” when they recalled a time when they both liked the same guy, Doug Archibald told HuffPost. Their relationship is considerably more functional than Krystal and Donny’s, however. “As a director it was nice because we have many shared memories that helped me direct her and also I know what makes her feel certain ways,” he said. “But also it was amazing because she did things I never expected, too, even though I know her as well as anyone can know someone.”

The writer-director shrugged off the suggestion that the depiction of a bisexual man falling for two opposite sex siblings was in any way stereotypical or problematic. “The movie is just a very realistic scenario where a bisexual person meets two people who are just alike ― because they are twins and codependent ― so he naturally likes both of them,” he said. “He doesn’t lead on both of them. He does his best to take cues from them. And we can’t expect him to be perfect.”

Ultimately, Archibald sees “I Love You Both” as “a comedy about siblings” as opposed to a queer-specific narrative. “It would be nice to reach that person who wouldn’t normally watch a movie with a gay or bisexual main character, but takes a chance on ours and is maybe changed in a small way,” he said. “Maybe that’s our film’s place in the world.”