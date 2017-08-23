"I Told You No" Despacito Parody

Do you feel like you’re ALWAYS telling your kids “No!” No, you can’t have more screen time. No you can’t have sweets. No you can’t kick the ball in the house. Yeah, me too. But it’s better to laugh than cry. So enjoy our parody of Despacito “I Told You No.” And take a peek behind the scenes in the bloopers video.
