Ian Somerhalder Said He Secretly Threw Out Wife Nikki Reed’s Birth Control Pills

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, who had their first child, Bodhi Soleil, in July, recently revealed the disturbing way in which they decided to start a family.

The couple was on the most recent episode of Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast and during their interview, the host asked the couple when they knew they were ready to have children.

In response, the “Twilight” actress said:

“When [Somerhalder] threw out all my birth control pills.”

Somerhalder said that while they were on vacation in Barcelona, Spain, he went into Reed’s purse without her knowledge and took out her birth control pills after the couple had discussed having kids at dinner with friends. “The Vampire Diaries” actor explained:

“We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control. By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out. It is a lot of work, especially after a little bit of sangria.”

Somerhalder said there is a video on his phone of the moment recorded by a friend. Reed is apparently also featured in the video “freaking out” that her pills are gone.

The couple laughed throughout the retelling of the incident, with Somerhalder eventually admitting:

“Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family].”

Some people on Twitter were horrified by the story:

ian somerhalder is fucking disgusting how do you make a joke about throwing away your wife's birth control — thursday girl🥀 (@sansjuniperos) September 21, 2017

Ian somerhalder threw away his wifes birth control pills without her knowing so she could get pregnant.. I feel sick pic.twitter.com/XKFhBpaVV1 — angie scofield (@japril) September 22, 2017

So Ian Somerhalder admitted to throwing out his wife's birth control and recording it. Can we now talk about reproductive abuse? — SJW Movie Reviews (@sjw_movies) September 22, 2017

Ian Somerhalder throwing out Nikki Reed's birth control w/o her permission is disgusting. Reproductive coercion is a form of abuse — Taryn Rosé (@Q_Taryntino) September 22, 2017

Reproductive coercion, a term one Twitter user mentioned, is a form of intimate partner abuse in which one partner forces unprotected sex to increase the likelihood of pregnancy against their partner’s will, among other acts.