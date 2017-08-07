11-Year-Old Boy Stuns Idina Menzel With Show-Stopping Performance Of 'Let it Go'

Not many performers can grab the spotlight from singer Idina Menzel , but one young boy managed to pull it off last month.

Luke Chacko, 11, joined Menzel on stage in Grand Prairie, Texas, and belted out a version of “Let It Go” that had the audience roaring with approval. The crowd cheered so loudly that when he was done, Menzel asked Luke to give her signature tune another go so everyone could hear it better.