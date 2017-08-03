ENTERTAINMENT
Idris Elba And Matthew McConaughey Answer Fans' Most Burning Questions

"The Dark Tower" co-stars are baffled by the "bizarre" questions posed.

By Dominique Mosbergen

Two of the silver screen’s steamiest stars, Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, recently sat down together in New York City to answer the fans’ most burning questions.

Some of the queries are quite “bizarre,” Elba points out in the video, produced by Wired magazine and published Wednesday. 

Question highlights include: Is Elba left-handed? Does McConaughey, a Lincoln spokesman, get free cars from the automaker? And where exactly did the Oscar winner’s “all right, all right, all right” catchphrase come from?

“These are … what you guys are curious about on the internet?” asked a bewildered McConaughey at one point in the clip. Elba admitted that he found some of the queries “bizarre.”

The two actors co-star in the fantasy-sci-fi film The Dark Tower,” which premieres this Friday.

Watch the video above to see Elba reveal some interesting tidbits about himself, including the meaning of one of his tattoos. As for McConaughey, listen in as he admits his passion for tuna salad — and accidentally calls his co-star “Idris Elbow.”

Idris Elba Style
