Idris Elba And Matthew McConaughey Answer Fans' Most Burning Questions

Two of the silver screen’s steamiest stars, Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, recently sat down together in New York City to answer the fans’ most burning questions.

Some of the queries are quite “bizarre,” Elba points out in the video, produced by Wired magazine and published Wednesday.

Question highlights include: Is Elba left-handed? Does McConaughey, a Lincoln spokesman, get free cars from the automaker? And where exactly did the Oscar winner’s “all right, all right, all right” catchphrase come from?

“These are … what you guys are curious about on the internet?” asked a bewildered McConaughey at one point in the clip. Elba admitted that he found some of the queries “bizarre.”

The two actors co-star in the fantasy-sci-fi film “The Dark Tower,” which premieres this Friday.