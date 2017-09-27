Jump back a few years when the best-selling cars were popular sedans like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Fast-forward to the present day and these sedans are sitting on car lots longer than the husky kids picked last for dodgeball.

So then, who or what is replacing them? The new kids in town are crossovers and SUVs with snazzy new designs, stadium-sized seating, and super fuel economy, thanks in part to lower gas prices. The Honda HR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Nissan Rogue are three such in-demand vehicles that are leap-frogging their way up the ladder in total sales.

But stealing the show in 2017 is not an SUV, crossover or car, but a pickup truck. The Ford F-Series, with its street cred and critical acclaim, has shot to the top spot in total vehicle sales, year after year—for 35 years.

35 years.

If you think that’s crazy, the Ford F-150 has been America’s top selling truck for 40 consecutive years.

If rock stars were cars, the Ford F-150 would be The Beatles.

By way of comparison, the top selling recording artists of all time (measured in units sold) are #1 The Beatles, #2 Garth Brooks, #3 Elvis Presley, #4 Led Zeppelin, and #5 The Eagles.

So then, if the top rock stars were cars (there is an SAT question in here somewhere), The Beatles=Ford F-150, Garth Brooks=Chevy Silverado, Elvis Presley=RAM Trucks, Led Zeppelin=Toyota Camry, and The Eagles=Honda Civic.

It may not seem devastating that the Camry has been kicked back to fourth place, but if the trend continues, it's not just the Camry, but other mid-and-large-sized sedans that will continue their descent—along with compact cars and hatchbacks—as crossovers, trucks and SUVs climb skyward.

How did this happen?

Gas prices, number one. They went down. So far down, where they remain. Sedans and compacts have felt the squeeze, and this is reflected in sales numbers.

What else happened? Low interest rates happened, making leasing more affordable.

And thirdly, with employment trending upwards, you have a consumer base with a huge appetite for flashy new things. Enter SUVs and crossovers.

What does this mean for you, the car buying public? How about those of you who want to buy a car, but don't want to pay top dollar, but still want a good deal?

We say, it is possible. If you are willing to—pardon the cliche—think outside the box.

If you truly want the best bang for your buck, you have to let go of the need to keep up with the Joneses.

Deviate from the herd

You can get a deal if you think differently. For instance, when you shop for clothes, do you tend to buy only trendy apparel that is currently in style? If so, do you find yourself trekking to Goodwill with last season's clothes, only to have to shell out for the new looks—again and again, season after season?

Or, are you the type to buy quality clothes in classic looks that never go out of style?

If the latter describes you, adopt this thinking when shopping for a car, and you can get the best value.

In short, let go of the need to constantly buy the flavor of the month. Tip: Deviate from the herd. Don’t go instantly for the popular SUV, crossover, or pickup truck that everyone else wants. Instead, get the best for less.

Buyer’s Market

Did you know there is currently a surplus of used cars on the market? This means you can get a good value on recent It Cars, like the Camry, the Accord, and the Taurus.

We wouldn’t kick the 2015 Toyota Camry out of bed.

Surely we are not so superficial and so quick to drop these perfectly competent sedans we fell in love with just yesterday?

The cars are still in love with us. They last, come well-equipped with features, and are practical.

Don't follow the mob mentality. Show some love to our former flings and the rewards will rain down on you.

How will you know where to find the deals? We did a little investigative journalism.

In doing so, we were able to find a number of the neglected models, actually available for less than $10,000.

Model years ranged from 2007-2016, and included the Ford Taurus, Toyota Camry, Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Honda Civic Coupe and Sedan, Lexus ES 350 Sedan, Cadillac CTS Sedan, Mazda CX-7 4dr i SV, Ford Mustang Convertible, Hyundai Sonata Sedan, Ford Focus Hatchback and Sedan, VW GTI Hatchback, BMW 3 Series Coupe, Chrysler 300 Sedan, Chrysler Sebring Convertible, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan, Nissan Altima Sedan, Audi A4 Sedan, Dodge Charger Sedan and the Ford Fiesta Sedan.

You know where else we found automobile prices coming down?

The 2018 Hyundia Ioniq will have an extended range.

Electric cars. Plus, driving range is growing—meaning you can drive more miles on one charge. And as of right now, if you buy a 100% electric car, you’re entitled to a $7,500 tax credit. It is for this and a number of reasons, electric vehicles are one of the smartest purchases you can make. Hot on the market right now are the following EVs: Fiat 500e, Toyota Prius, Nissan LEAF, BMW i3, Ford Focus Energi, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, VW e-Golf, Chevrolet Bolt, as well as the Chevrolet Volt.