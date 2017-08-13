If The Clashes In Charlottesville Have You Rattled, Here's How To Help

Charlottesville, Virginia was overtaken by violence and chaos this weekend after thousands of white supremacists and armed militia groups faced off with counter-protesters on Saturday.
Three people died ― a 32-year-old paralegal and two state troopers. More than 30 others were injured during the day, some critically, police said.
We’ve seen violent protests like this time and time again. At the heart of much of the recent unrest is race and identity, and Saturday’s attack left many people shaken and wondering how to help marginalized groups.
The best place to start helping is by acting ― whether you donate, call, volunteer, disseminate factual information on social media on what’s going on in Charlottesville ― every small motion counts. Countless individuals all over the country have been sharing methods of helping Charlottesville online and we’ve gathered a bunch of them here for you:
1) Donate and volunteer.
For starters, give to C-ville Victim Relief fund organized by Unity Cville, a group of Charlottesville community members”raising funds to help support the victims. Everything raised will be given to the city of Charlottesville.
Other places to donate to and volunteer at can be found in author and comedian Sara Benincasa’s very comprehensive list, specifically Charlottesville-based nonprofits. You can view her suggestions via the tweet thread below or in her Medium blogpost.
A few of those spots include: the NAACP Albemarle-Charlottesville Branch 7057, the Black Student Alliance at UVA, Charlottesville Pride (an LGBTQ organization that runs programming in Charlottesville), The Women’s Initiative (provides mental healthcare to less-fortunate women), Piedmont Housing Alliance (assists diverse individuals find affordable housing), Legal Aid Justice Center (provides legal help to low-income individuals) and The Haven (provides care/housing for the homeless).
Additionally, the Stop Hate Project is actively working to combat the hate incidents that take place across the United States on a daily basis. According to their site, they work to “strengthen the capacity of community leaders, law enforcement, and organizations around the country to combat hate by connecting these groups with established legal and social services resources.”
In order to keep prejudice from being passed down to future generations, it is imperative that we keep racism, homophobia, and other forms of discrimination, part of the national conversation. Several organizations are actively documenting acts of hate, and you can help them by flagging bigoted behavior.
You can also talk to your family, your friends, a stranger ― if they’re unclear as to how this violence is bad or what it means long term, help make it clear.
3) Help small businesses in Charlottesville.
The Charlottesville 29 is a group dedicated to 29 restaurants within the area that seek to be “ideal” eateries. In light of the protests in the area, these restaurants are losing customers, which hurts the businesses. The group posted on Facebook that they’d be greatly helped by purchasing gift cards:
Additionally, many stores ― not just restaurants ― in Charlottesville closed in protest of the “demonstrations of hate.” When these shops reopen, shopping at them is a great way of showing your support to the city and local businesses.
4) Talk to your representatives and local police department.
You may be sick of hearing this one, but it works. It’s important to know what your city or town is prepared for, should what occurred in Charlottesville also happen near you. You can also your lawmakers and other local officials― Virginian or not ― and, as author Celeste Ng puts it, ask them to issue a statement condemning the Charlottesville rally.
Now, let’s get to work.
