If The Clashes In Charlottesville Have You Rattled, Here's How To Help

Charlottesville, Virginia was overtaken by violence and chaos this weekend after thousands of white supremacists and armed militia groups faced off with counter-protesters on Saturday.

Three people died ― a 32-year-old paralegal and two state troopers. More than 30 others were injured during the day, some critically, police said.

We’ve seen violent protests like this time and time again. At the heart of much of the recent unrest is race and identity, and Saturday’s attack left many people shaken and wondering how to help marginalized groups.