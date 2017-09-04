GOP Lawmaker Mocks Trump’s ‘Great Heart’ In Blistering Response To DACA Threat

A Republican lawmaker slammed President Donald Trump over reports that he plans to end protections for certain undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children, aka Dreamers.

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who represents Florida’s 27th district, wrote on Twitter:

After teasing #Dreamers for months with talk of his "great heart," @POTUS slams door on them. Some "heart"... — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) September 4, 2017

She called on her fellow lawmakers to step up to protect Dreamers:

If reports of ending #DACA within 6 months are true, #Congress must work immediately to pass law protecting #Dreamers who only know the US — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) September 4, 2017

Ros-Lehtinen, the first Cuban-American in Congress, has said she didn’t vote for Trump in last year’s presidential election, and has been a regular critic of the president and his administration.