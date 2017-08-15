DIVORCE
Artist Perfectly Captures The Intimate Magic Of Living Alone

“It’s healthy to be around others, but it's also healthy to be comfortable enough to spend time by yourself.”

By Elyse Wanshel

Living alone definitely has its moments. In fact, it can be downright awesome.

Yaoyao Ma Van As

And Yaoyao Ma Van As, a 34-year-old painter and illustrator in Los Angeles, has captured the intimate beauty of those instances in a series of gorgeous drawings.

Yaoyao Ma Van As

Ma Van As, who is now married and has done background art for shows like “Rick and Morty” and “BoJack Horseman,” drew the powerful pieces for a pretty appropriate reason.

She wanted to do something just for herself. 

Yaoyao Ma Van As

“Despite working in the industry, I barely had time to draw for myself,” she told HuffPost.

Yaoyao Ma Van As

“Before I knew it, I started drawing experiences from my life because it was just so easy for me to portray.”

Yaoyao Ma Van As

The drawings focus on her life before she was married, when she lived alone with her little dog Parker, who is featured in many of her drawings.

Yaoyao Ma Van As

“Living alone isn’t as scary as it seems!” she said. “Yes, there were definitely times that it sucked, but there were also countless amazing moments as well.”

Yaoyao Ma Van As

“It’s knowing that you’re on your own, and each decision you make is directly affecting how you move forward with your life,” she said.

Yaoyao Ma Van As

“Each day you learn to be more independent than the day before,” she told HuffPost. “It’s definitely an experience that should be embraced. “

Yaoyao Ma Van As

Ma Van As’ art focuses on her favorite aspects of being on her own.

Yaoyao Ma Van As

“My favorite part [of living alone] was playing music and let it echo through the apartment.”

Yaoyao Ma Van As

“Sometimes I’d take a bath, or draw, and get completely lost in the moment of just being by myself.”

Yaoyao Ma Van As

Most importantly, Ma Van As hopes that her drawings communicate that living on your own isn’t all that scary. 

Yaoyao Ma Van As

In fact, it’s kind of magical.

Yaoyao Ma Van As

“Alone does not mean lonely! Sometimes you can be surrounded by hundreds of people but still feel totally isolated,” she told HuffPost.

Yaoyao Ma Van As

“It’s healthy to be around others, but it’s also healthy to be comfortable enough to spend time by yourself.”

Yaoyao Ma Van As

