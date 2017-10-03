IndieReader’s Best Books of the Month (September)

If you’re freaked out by watching the news (and who isn’t these days) now might be the perfect time to pick up a good book. After all, the leaves are turning, the kids are back in school and you have a month before you need to worry about Halloween.

Without further ado, following find IndieReader’s Best Reviewed Books of the September.

Eagles and Hawks and also People as Well by Frank Marcopolos

EAGLES AND HAWKS AND ALSO PEOPLE AS WELL by Frank Marcopolos is a bittersweet tale about growing up

Genre: Literary Fiction

Verdict: Frank Marcopolos delivers drama and humor in a poignant story about a college baseball player looking for a way into the big league.

Electrifying America by I. David Rosenstein

ELECTRIFYING AMERICA: From Thomas Edison to Climate Change by I. David Rosenstein

Genre: History

Verdict: I. David Rosenstein takes a topic that in other hands would appeal only to the scientifically-minded and transforms it into a compelling narrative designed for lay readers about an often-battered but nevertheless scrappy electrical industry.

Agents of Hope by Jack McDaniel

Present-day minority politics overshadow future America in AGENTS OF HOPE by Jack McDaniel

Genre: Science Fiction

Verdict: Character-driven, quietly powerful writing is the strength of AGENTS OF HOPE, a highly relevant tale of a dystopian America sunken further into bigotry.

How I’m Spending My Afterlife by Spencer Fleury

HOW I’M SPENDING MY AFTERLIFE by Spencer Fleury

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Verdict: Spencer Fleury's careful development of Alton as a unlikeable yet sympathetic narrator, combined with his masterful use of the first-person perspective, gives HOW I’M SPENDING MY AFTERLIFE the pacing, characterization, and structure it needs to make it a top notch, page turning thriller.

The Healer’s Curse by J.P. Doyle

The perils of power in THE HEALER’S CURSE by J.P. Doyle

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Verdict: Author J.P. Doyle has a gift for suspense and for seamlessly inserting medical matters into this excellent novel without slowing it down.

The Wolves Within Our Walls by L.E. Flinders

THE WOLVES WITHIN OUR WALLS by L.E. Flinders, bursts with danger, intrigue, and questions of morality

Genre: Literary Fiction

Verdict: This post-apocalyptic novel with a timely message grips readers in its action-packed thrall and keeps them thinking long after they’ve read the final page.

Terminal Secret by Mark Gilleo

TERMINAL SECRET, by Mark Gilleo, is an action-packed suspense that packs a wicked punch of mortality and morality.

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Verdict: Author Mark Gilleo delights in his new thriller “Terminal Secret,” a murder mystery as fast-paced as his character introductions, which lead to an awe-inspiring plot filled with intense suspense and stupefying conclusions.

Final Season by Wahabah Hadia Al Mu’id

FINAL SEASON by Wahabah Hadia Al Mu’id: Monsters and eldtritch horrors may be no match for humanity’s own capacity for evil

Genre: Horror

Verdict: Author Wahabah Hadia Al Muid’s book FINAL SEASON is weird and creepy, funny and cool and somehow still scarier than the real world.

Past Obsession by Richard Keith Taylor

True love, tries to overcome death in PAST OBSESSION by Richard Keith Taylor

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Verdict: Author Richard Keith Taylor shines when he ratchets up the suspense in a literal race against time.

Betrayed by Frederic H. Martini

A government secret has a devastating impact on World War II servicemen in BETRAYED: SECRECY, LIES, AND CONSEQUENCES by Frederic H. Martini

Genre: History

Verdict: BETRAYED is a thought-provoking and stirring tale of an injustice beyond imagining. It is a story of a tragic episode in American history that truly deserves to be told and must never, ever be forgotten.

Loners and Mothers by Allen Lee Ireland

LONERS AND MOTHERS by Allen Lee Ireland

Genre: Poetry

Verdict: LONERS AND MOTHERS is a graceful and thoughtful collection of poems, a bright example of what can be done with a few short lines and a gift for phrasing and imagery.