IndieReader’s Best Books of the Month (September)

Without further ado, following find IndieReader’s Best Reviewed Books of the September.
EAGLES AND HAWKS AND ALSO PEOPLE AS WELL by Frank Marcopolos is a bittersweet tale about growing up
Genre: Literary Fiction
Verdict: Frank Marcopolos delivers drama and humor in a poignant story about a college baseball player looking for a way into the big league.
ELECTRIFYING AMERICA: From Thomas Edison to Climate Change by I. David Rosenstein
Genre: History
Verdict: I. David Rosenstein takes a topic that in other hands would appeal only to the scientifically-minded and transforms it into a compelling narrative designed for lay readers about an often-battered but nevertheless scrappy electrical industry.
Present-day minority politics overshadow future America in AGENTS OF HOPE by Jack McDaniel
Genre: Science Fiction
Verdict: Character-driven, quietly powerful writing is the strength of AGENTS OF HOPE, a highly relevant tale of a dystopian America sunken further into bigotry.
HOW I’M SPENDING MY AFTERLIFE by Spencer Fleury
Genre: Mystery/Thriller
Verdict: Spencer Fleury's careful development of Alton as a unlikeable yet sympathetic narrator, combined with his masterful use of the first-person perspective, gives HOW I’M SPENDING MY AFTERLIFE the pacing, characterization, and structure it needs to make it a top notch, page turning thriller.
The perils of power in THE HEALER’S CURSE by J.P. Doyle
Genre: Mystery/Thriller
Verdict: Author J.P. Doyle has a gift for suspense and for seamlessly inserting medical matters into this excellent novel without slowing it down.
THE WOLVES WITHIN OUR WALLS by L.E. Flinders, bursts with danger, intrigue, and questions of morality
Genre: Literary Fiction
Verdict: This post-apocalyptic novel with a timely message grips readers in its action-packed thrall and keeps them thinking long after they’ve read the final page.
TERMINAL SECRET, by Mark Gilleo, is an action-packed suspense that packs a wicked punch of mortality and morality.
Genre: Mystery/Thriller
Verdict: Author Mark Gilleo delights in his new thriller “Terminal Secret,” a murder mystery as fast-paced as his character introductions, which lead to an awe-inspiring plot filled with intense suspense and stupefying conclusions.
FINAL SEASON by Wahabah Hadia Al Mu’id: Monsters and eldtritch horrors may be no match for humanity’s own capacity for evil
Genre: Horror
Verdict: Author Wahabah Hadia Al Muid’s book FINAL SEASON is weird and creepy, funny and cool and somehow still scarier than the real world.
True love, tries to overcome death in PAST OBSESSION by Richard Keith Taylor
Genre: Mystery/Thriller
Verdict: Author Richard Keith Taylor shines when he ratchets up the suspense in a literal race against time.
A government secret has a devastating impact on World War II servicemen in BETRAYED: SECRECY, LIES, AND CONSEQUENCES by Frederic H. Martini
Genre: History
Verdict: BETRAYED is a thought-provoking and stirring tale of an injustice beyond imagining. It is a story of a tragic episode in American history that truly deserves to be told and must never, ever be forgotten.
LONERS AND MOTHERS by Allen Lee Ireland
Genre: Poetry
Verdict: LONERS AND MOTHERS is a graceful and thoughtful collection of poems, a bright example of what can be done with a few short lines and a gift for phrasing and imagery.
