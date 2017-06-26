Interesting New App to Check Out: Meme My Photos

Living and working in tech, I am lucky to have many fun friends who develop really interesting technologies. One of those is my friend Fred, who just released Meme My Photos, which I would encourage everyone to check out.

This is a classic “simple design to execute a task” app, meaning its designed to do one thing, help you create superior photo and video memes.

To accomplish that, there are a few interesting differences and advantages to the app from others out there that I found personally interesting and thought I would highlight:

1) You can actually meme videos, not just photos, in your camera roll.

2) It’s easier to share your memes, particularly with Facebook Messenger, You Tube, and Imgur

3) When making a meme, your three control screens are merged on one so it’s a lot easier to see what you are doing rather than have to toggle between screens. The meme is at the center and the app hides or shows the appropriate UI elements