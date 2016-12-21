7 Doodles That Explain Why Introverts Act The Way They Do

Introverts interact with the world differently.
While extroverts get an energy boost from chatting with friends at a party, for example, the same experience drains an introvert’s internal battery and makes him feel like he needs a rest.
If you’re an introvert yourself, it can be difficult to feel like these tendencies are understood. Not to worry; illustrator Debbie Tung of Where’s My Bubble? breaks down your M.O. in these delightfully simple doodles:
