Twitterverse Trolls iPhone X's New Security Feature With Arya Stark Jokes

“Game of Thrones” fans are poking fun at Apple over its new iPhone X’s facial recognition technology, which they say would be no match for Arya Stark.
They claim that Stark, who British actress Maisie Williams plays in the hit HBO show, would easily get around the device’s new security feature ― simply by using her terrifying face-changing skills.
GIFs of Stark laughing, presumably in the face of Apple CEO Tim Cook, began trending on Twitter soon after he unveiled the new smartphone on Tuesday.
Here’s a selection of the best responses so far:
