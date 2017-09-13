Twitterverse Trolls iPhone X's New Security Feature With Arya Stark Jokes

“Game of Thrones” fans are poking fun at Apple over its new iPhone X’s facial recognition technology, which they say would be no match for Arya Stark.

They claim that Stark, who British actress Maisie Williams plays in the hit HBO show, would easily get around the device’s new security feature ― simply by using her terrifying face-changing skills.

GIFs of Stark laughing, presumably in the face of Apple CEO Tim Cook, began trending on Twitter soon after he unveiled the new smartphone on Tuesday.

Here’s a selection of the best responses so far:

Arya Stark seeing the FaceID feature of the iPhone X #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/oj0uu0Kzjy — JakeTheTrank (@JSchrank8) September 12, 2017

This is Arya Stark

A girl is no one

A girl can take anyone's face

A girl can unlock any iPhone X in the world

A girl is a wolf #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/iXuZ8KEapE — ZION 🇳🇬 (@blackdot_mandy) September 13, 2017

Arya Stark is about to have a hell of a time with the new iPhone X face recognition feature — Hunter Brown (@_Hunter_B) September 13, 2017

Arya Stark is coming for your iPhone Xs. — Michael Calia (@Michael_Calia) September 12, 2017

I just realized Arya Stark wouldn't have any problems unlocking an iPhone X. — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) September 12, 2017

Arya, the faceless one, after hearing about Face ID in the iPhone X. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/BvHb5Mf0AF — Geoffrey Blosat (@GeoffTBlosat) September 12, 2017

iPhone Face ID presentation missed a real opportunity for a cross-promotion appearance with Arya Stark. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 12, 2017

"And now, to tell us more about the iPhone X and FaceID, Arya Stark..." pic.twitter.com/UPNr5NDigb — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) September 12, 2017

I can see Arya Stark breaking into the new iPhone #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xJ2mugH8Hq — Adrian Ciesielski (@AdrianTweetSki) September 12, 2017

The reason I can't buy the new iPhone X with FaceID is cos Arya Stark would unlock my phone and change the ID 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cs9uhJCF8K — Cutie 💙 (@elbabs19) September 13, 2017