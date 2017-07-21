Issa Rae Masterfully Sums Up ‘Insecure’ In 4 Words: ‘It’s Very, Very Black’

Issa Rae is always one to tell it like it is and she remained unapologetically honest during her appearance on The Daily Show Thursday night.

Rae, who looked stunning in a dark blue jumpsuit, was greeted by host Trevor Noah who praised her for her work on the HBO show “Insecure,” which she created and currently stars in. The series, which follows a fictional character also named Issa, explores the challenges that come with life, love and relationships through the lens of a multi-dimensional millennial black woman.

Now, with Season 2 of the series debuting on Sunday, fans are excited to see how the show ― which is led by a talented all-black cast ― will continue to highlight the experiences young people of color can face. And for those who may be unfamiliar with the show, leave it to Rae to break it down perfectly.

“It’s about friendship, it’s about relationships, it’s about pushing 30 and feeling like you’re not doing it right,” Rae told Noah of the show and her character. “And it’s very, very black. That’s all I can say.”

Randy Shropshire via Getty Images Director Melina Matsoukas, Yvonne Orji, executive producer and star Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Executive producer Prentice Penny attend a block party celebrating HBO's new season of 'Insecure' on July 15, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Rae’s approach to the series is deliberate, and she said she works with the writing team to make sure that moments in the show don’t feel forced, overly-stated or inauthentic. Instead, she and her team have mastered how to craft scenes that speak to the daily realities of being black, cleverly weaving in character development with various poignant, powerfully real scenarios and plot lines.

“We don’t want to be message-heavy but we want to tackle life as it comes,” she said. “That’s how we approach these issues as authentically real as possible. They’re not teachable moments they’re just moments in your day and I think we like to focus on the minutia of being black if anything.”

As for details on Season 2, Rae said episodes will explore Issa’s newfound sense of freedom after the Season 1 finale, which ended with a breakup when her boyfriend discovers she cheated on him. It will find her reckoning with her past actions and looking for new experiences with her best friend Molly, played by Yvonne Orji, as they learn to embrace life as independent women, or as Rae described it “we’re exploring the women deciding to explore a ‘hoe phase.’”