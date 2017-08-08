BLACK VOICES
Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Has Been Renewed For A Third Season

"We got y'all," the announcement says.

By Jenna Amatulli

It doesn’t matter if you’re #TeamIssa, #TeamLawrence, or even #TeamTasha: you just better be #TeamInsecure because the show is coming back for another season.

On Tuesday, word hit social media that HBO has renewed Issa Rae’s smash hit comedy, “Insecure,” for its third season.

Rae, Yvonne Orji (who plays Molly), and Amanda Seales (who plays Tasha) all showed their excitement on Twitter for the show’s continuation.

In addition to “Insecure,” HBO will also be renewing “Ballers” for another season.

Jenna Amatulli

