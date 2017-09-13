It's Still Not Happening At the Zoo, Take 2: Does the AZA Really Have "Love and Concern for All Animals"?

This essay was written with Dr. Jessica Pierce.

"The basic, elemental matter that unites The HSUS and the AZA is a love and concern for all animals."

We were surprised to read Wayne Pacelle’s recent blog about the warm collaboration between the HSUS and the AZA. He mentions his attendance at a meeting held last May at the Detroit Zoo called Zoos and Aquariums as Welfare Centres: Ethical Dimensions and Global Commitment on zoo animal welfare. We also were at this meeting, and had a very different impression of what transpired.

Mr. Pacelle notes "there was nearly unanimous agreement among participants about the value of AZA-accredited zoos and mainstream animal welfare advocates standing together on common-ground issues." In fact, there wasn’t unanimity, with people from different points of view standing shoulder-to-shoulder. There were serious disagreements about a lot of issues (please see: It's Still Not Happening at the Zoo: Sharp Divisions Remain). The “animal people” (those trying to represent the voices of animals held captive in zoos) and the “zoo people” came from very different moral paradigms and while there was some collegiality at the meeting, at times there was a distinctly uncomfortable atmosphere. This is not to say the meeting wasn't valuable, but there were some very sharp and unresolved divisions among the participants.

Mr. Pacelle also writes, "The basic, elemental matter that unites The HSUS and the AZA is a love and concern for all animals." He suggests that under AZA guidance, zoos are ethical and humane institutions. They are not. According to Jenny Gray, CEO of Zoos Victoria (Australia) and author of a recent book called Zoo Ethics: The Challenges of Compassionate Conservation, "[T]he bulk of zoos in existence today still fall short of meeting the requirements of ethical operations. At best, 3% of zoos are striving to meet ethical standards, with perhaps only a handful meeting all the requirements." (Page 208) For an interview with Ms. Gray please see this essay. Zoos are well-known for humane-washing.

Courtesy of Jo-Anne McArthur

Even the best zoos are hard on animals, which is the reason the Detroit animal welfare symposium was organized in the first place. Most zoos are not concerned with "all animals." If they were, captive breeding would be sharply curtailed and ultimately be halted, individuals wouldn't be shipped around as breeding machines, family and other social groups wouldn't routinely be broken up nor would close friendships be torn apart, such as the one between Szenja and Snowflake, two polar bears who were separated after 20 years so that Snowflake could be used to make more captive polar bears at another zoo, and healthy individuals wouldn't be "zoothanized" when they don't fit into a zoo's breeding program (they are not euthanized, as zoos claim they are; for more discussion on this topic, please see Note 1). These types of activities are for the zoos and their bottom line, not for the animals themselves. Clearly, a "love and concern for all animals" is not on the agenda of many zoos, and it's important to face up to the fact that there is an incredible amount of pain, suffering, and death among the residents of numerous zoos. It's interesting to note that in an on-going survey centering on the question "Should we keep animals in zoos?" 66% of respondents say "no" and 34% say "yes." And, zoos have lost favor with a quarter of Americans. Frankly, some of the above suggestions didn't go over very well with some people representing zoos. While some zoo advocates were willing to discuss them with us and with others, some simply blew them off as if they were delusional and utterly irrelevant. Their attitude was that is was perfectly okay to keep animals in cages and that there was no need for further discussion. There also was no "unanimous agreement" about a question that didn't really get addressed very much at all, namely, that whether it is ethical to keep animals in cages. Note also that the so-called "unanimous agreement" didn't take into consideration the opinions of the animals themselves. Aren't they the main stakeholders in this entire debate about zoos? People also differed on the question of whether zoos have a legitimate role in education or conservation.

At the Detroit meeting, at other gatherings, and in numerous publications, there were, and there remain, profound disagreements centering on the moral issues involved with holding animals in captive settings, and we shouldn’t ignore these fundamental concerns. Zooed animals, like companion animals, want and need more than they usually get from us. We need a major revolution of heart that focuses on the plight of zooed animals. These beings need all the help they can get, and claiming it's just fine to keep them in cages of all shapes and sizes avoids the question of whether we should be doing this in the first place.

Some more details on the case of Marius, a young healthy giraffe who was killed at the Copenhagen Zoo