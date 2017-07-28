It’s Time to Repeal HIV Criminalization Laws

Co-authored by TKTK

With the advancement of treatment and care in the last two decades people are encouraged to test and know their status so they can be effectively treated. Treatment is so advanced that people can take one pill once a day to suppress the virus and keep their immune system healthy, preventing them from acquiring any opportunistic diseases. While this is not a cure, an individual who is diagnosed early, accesses antiretroviral therapy (ART), and adheres to treatment can live a normal life expectancy because the virus is kept at bay. And growing number of HIV-positive people in the United States, close to 60%, are virally suppressed. Hence the importance of testing.

ART also has preventive benefits since it is impossible for a virally suppressed person to inspired to transmit the virus. This evidenced had led to the development the community message spearheaded by the Prevention Action Campaign that “Undetectable equals Untransmittable” (“U=U”). The U=U slogan and message have been espoused by myriad non-governmental organizations around the world. New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene was the first government entity to sign on to the U = U consensus statement, along with hundreds of other research, community-based and activist organizations.

Our handling of HIV is based on antiquated understandings of the disease and stigma that persists in our society targeting HIV-positive and LGBTQ people.

Public health departments and activists should work to educate the populace about the current state of HIV treatment, and HIV criminalization laws in The United States (as shown in this inforgraphic created by public health students), and in this regard encourage legislators to repeal, and courts to overturn, HIV criminalization laws. In the meantime, prosecutors should use their discretion to not bring cases pursuant to these laws. Not only are these recommendations evidence-based, but they are rooted in social justice that underpin public health paradigms and values.