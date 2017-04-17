Ivanka Trump Gets Trolled By Librarians After Tone-Deaf Tweet

Ivanka Trump took to her Twitter last week to applaud librarians and libraries during National Library Week. Twitter, however, was not having it.

In March, President Donald Trump released his proposed budget for 2018, which would gut four independent cultural agencies, including the Institute of Museum and Library Services (ILMS), The Washington Post reported. Cutting federal funding for the ILMS would be devastating for ― you guessed it ― state and local libraries across the U.S.

Per The Hill:

ILMS Director Dr. Kathryn Matthew notes that $214 million of the $230 million budget goes directly to grants to state and local libraries, including $155 million distributed through a population-based formula grant.

So, when the first daughter tweeted about applauding librarians last week, she was not met with much praise.

This #NationalLibraryWeek, we honor our libraries and librarians for opening our eyes to the world of knowledge, learning and reading! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 14, 2017

The replies rolled in.

Your dad wants to cut all of our federal funding but thanks for the tweet. #SaveIMLS https://t.co/N6o9xIGuFg — Margaret Howard (@Miss_Librarian) April 14, 2017

@IvankaTrump Your father is about to completely defund the federal agency that helps to fund libraries. You might wanna look into that. — Jason Griffey (@griffey) April 14, 2017

@IvankaTrump Defunding libraries as proposed in your dad's budget hurts hardworking Americans pic.twitter.com/DHQ0i9IezF — EveryLibrary (@EveryLibrary) April 14, 2017

Best writerly burn I saw in response to Ivanka's library tweet: "She doesn't even use the Oxford comma." — Stephanie Lucianovic (@grubreport) April 14, 2017

"We agree - libraries do great work with federal funds for states @realdonaldtrump wants to wipe out." -ALA President Julie Todaro #saveIMLS https://t.co/HZHbpYpsx8 — Amer. Library Assn. (@ALALibrary) April 14, 2017

*listens into fake Jon Stewart earpiece*



Oh? What's that? Ivanka's dad proposed eliminating library funding and she's a fraud? https://t.co/3bnHPRIeFZ — Lily Herman (@lkherman) April 14, 2017

Oh, dear. Ivanka. IT IS AS THOUGH THE ADMINISTRATION DOES NOT LOVE LIBRARIES AT ALL. #nationallibraryweek pic.twitter.com/5CDedjfvE5 — JenAshleyWright (@JenAshleyWright) April 14, 2017

I wonder if Ivanka Trump even has a library card... — Rita Meade (@ScrewyDecimal) April 15, 2017

Your dad is trying to defund IMLS which provides essential funding and guidance to all public libraries. We don't need your honor. #saveimls https://t.co/hD39NqX9Bt — jessamyn west (@jessamyn) April 14, 2017

@IvankaTrump Thanks for honoring us, but we're in serious trouble if your dad has his way. Kind words won't pay the bills. #saveimls — Emily Clasper (@eclasper) April 14, 2017

Luckily, there are librarians across the country who are still trying to use their positions for good. Samantha Lee, who works at the Enfield Public Library in Connecticut, told The Huffington Post that libraries are more important now than ever in the current political climate.