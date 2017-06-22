Ivanka Trump's Brand Secures Trademark For New Lingerie Line

The trademark is one of three OK’d since Election Day ; the others were for Ivanka-branded loungewear and workout clothes, according to Bloomberg.

Throwing more branded apparel into the mix would only put Trump at greater risk for legal repercussions, Jordan Libowitz , a spokesperson for Washington nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, told HuffPost.

“The clear thing she should do is remove all conflict from her portfolio, either by getting out of the clothing business or not working on anything that could affect [her government office],” he said. “Usually people make a choice between government work and private business, and there’s a reason for that.”