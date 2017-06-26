Special Adviser To POTUS Says 'I Try To Stay Out Of Politics'

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, told “Fox & Friends” on Monday, “I try to stay out of politics.”
During her appearance, she indicated that she isn’t “a political savant” and that she prefers to “focus on areas where [she] can add positive value.”
“Policies around workforce development, around ensuring that barriers are removed from around the working family. Policies that enable that family to survive. Focusing on how we can help our veterans ― and how we can really deliver them the care that they so need. Focusing on issues related to the really devastating opioid problem we have in this country,” she said.
As a federal employee, her comment is especially bizarre. It’s her actual job to stay in politics. And opioids, care for veterans and working families ― particularly policies that enable families to survive ― are all political topics. In fact, they are all extremely intertwined with health care, an incredibly polarizing topic right now.
But the first daughter is “more interested in being for something than against something.”
She did elaborate that she isn’t “for” everything her father touts, but didn’t specify where those disagreements lie.
“We’re different people, there are areas we disagree on,” she said. “I think it’s normal to not have 100-percent-aligned viewpoints on every issue. That would be a very strange scenario. I don’t think anyone operates like that with a parent or in the context of an administration, and I think all different viewpoints being on the table is a positive thing.”
To this point, she added that her father trusts her “to be very candid with [her] opinion.”
“I don’t have a hidden agenda. I make it very clear where I stand on an issue,” she said.
Here are some examples of Ivanka Trump “staying out of politics”:
Trump’s eldest daughter also said she believes her father “is doing an amazing job, an unbelievable job.”
