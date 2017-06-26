Special Adviser To POTUS Says 'I Try To Stay Out Of Politics'

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, told “Fox & Friends” on Monday, “I try to stay out of politics.”

During her appearance, she indicated that she isn’t “a political savant” and that she prefers to “focus on areas where [she] can add positive value.”

“Policies around workforce development, around ensuring that barriers are removed from around the working family. Policies that enable that family to survive. Focusing on how we can help our veterans ― and how we can really deliver them the care that they so need. Focusing on issues related to the really devastating opioid problem we have in this country,” she said.

WATCH: @IvankaTrump talks advising her father, her differing viewpoints, and grades the president | @ainsleyearhardt pic.twitter.com/vjM4TDspMh — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 26, 2017

As a federal employee, her comment is especially bizarre. It’s her actual job to stay in politics. And opioids, care for veterans and working families ― particularly policies that enable families to survive ― are all political topics. In fact, they are all extremely intertwined with health care, an incredibly polarizing topic right now.

But the first daughter is “more interested in being for something than against something.”

She did elaborate that she isn’t “for” everything her father touts, but didn’t specify where those disagreements lie.

“We’re different people, there are areas we disagree on,” she said. “I think it’s normal to not have 100-percent-aligned viewpoints on every issue. That would be a very strange scenario. I don’t think anyone operates like that with a parent or in the context of an administration, and I think all different viewpoints being on the table is a positive thing.”

To this point, she added that her father trusts her “to be very candid with [her] opinion.”

“I don’t have a hidden agenda. I make it very clear where I stand on an issue,” she said.

Here are some examples of Ivanka Trump “staying out of politics”:

Bloomberg via Getty Images Andrew Liveris, chairman and chief executive officer of Dow Chemical, with Ivanka Trump and Reed Cordish, White House assistant of intragovernmental and technology initiatives, during a meeting with Trump, not pictured, and manufacturing executives at the White House on Feb. 23, 2017.

OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images Ivanka Trump speaks at a human trafficking event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 17, 2017.

Carlos Barria / Reuters China's first lady Peng Liyuan looks at Chinese President Xi Jinping as she sits next to Trump advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6, 2017.