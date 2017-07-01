BMX Rider With 1-Arm Uses Genius Technique To Perform His Tricks

BMX rider Jack Dumper refuses to let his disability define him.

The 19-year-old from Bristol in southwest England was born without the lower part of his left arm. But that doesn’t stop him from performing daring stunts on his beloved bike, as seen in the video above.

He simply ties his left sweatshirt sleeve to the left handlebar for stability and pulls off tricks just like his peers. “I’ve always tried to keep a positive attitude towards it,” the teen told HuffPost. “It’s never held me back so I’ve just embraced it.”

Dumper began riding BMX around three-and-a-half years ago after “loving the look of the sport” but never taking part.

“I just jumped straight in and threw myself at every obstacle,” he said, revealing that pulling moves felt more “natural” after figuring out the sweater sleeve trick.

After performing well at his first competition at a local skatepark, he secured a spot on the CrucialBMX team ― and is now set to compete at the international NASS action sports festival in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, on July 7.

Dumper ultimately dreams of becoming a pro-BMXer, although he says he “can’t decide this” so will continue to “try my hardest to always improve my riding and ultimately have fun and see where it takes me.”

“Anything is possible and you don’t need two arms to ride a BMX. BMX is for everyone,” he added.

And for other people with disabilities who may be daunted about taking up a sport, Dumper had this inspiring message: