Jack Kennedy: A Lot Like Tupac

Jack Kennedy, Tom Brady, Desmond Howard, and Michael Phelps are all University of Michigan alumni athletes mentored by Michigan Executive Associate Athletic Director, Greg Harden, who was key to their success.

“Jack Kennedy was committed to not being labeled. He didn't fit in anywhere, but fit in everywhere. He was a guy people chose to follow.” -Greg Harden

Some people don’t know who Jack Kennedy is – yet. So, picture a good-looking white guy who was the star quarterback but never went to a party or on a single date in high school, but was in an 80's hair metal band. Once have that image, turn it up to 12 and meet Jack Kennedy.

"The quiet jock," as Jack describes himself in high school, says breaking his back during his senior year was challenging, but it also taught him resilience, patience, commitment, and perseverance. Jack's broken back put a chip on his shoulder because it kept him from being recruited as an athlete. But that didn't stop him from walking on the Michigan football team and becoming the backup quarterback – or getting a degree in Physics and Mathematics while he did it; something no other college football player has done. Michigan's challenging Physics and Mathematics programs are both ranked in the top 20 of the world Universities by QS.

Jack says being an only child was fortuitous in developing his rapping skills because he only had the courage to rap was when he was home alone. And no, I'm not off my meds, and yes, the kid has skills. Just ask L'il Wayne, he and Jack performed at Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh's Signing of the Stars, who Jack convinced to do the event.

How can rap, physics, and football interdigitate?

"How could they not? Music is just physics – the way our brains interpret frequencies is why various chords work. And while football may seem disconnected, it is a game which obeys patterns, which is like physics and music."

What did you like most and least about college football?

"Michigan is truly a special place; so much pride comes with wearing the winged helmet. It was a crucible that relentlessly tested your physical and mental limits. If you didn't bring your best every day, you'd be left behind – I loved it! I didn't enjoy the sleep deprivation, though. I was always in the 6: a.m. lift group, which was great, but many times my study requirements left me running on 2-3 hours of sleep."

Tell me about physics and math

"Physics and math are the language of the universe and incredible achievements of the human intellect that reward dedication, failure, persistence, and creativity like almost no other subject. And once you get into the higher levels, there aren't algorithms to solve problems. It's just your creativity and knowledge base. On the downside, getting to that level can be tedious and brutal at times."

And Rap?

"I love that the lyrics are the most important part of the song and that listeners insist on a strong message. And many times that message deals with pressing social issues — racism, hatred, politics, inequalities, etc. — rap has opened my eyes in ways that I wouldn't have seen growing up in a primarily white suburb (Walled Lake, MI). It forces you to see different points of view. But I don't like that most people in rap are not real sonic and lyrical innovators — most artists are content to be copycats because they don't have or own their vision."

What do you fear most?

"Sharing my creations; when you release a project to the world —the window for making changes closes. Everything can always be a little better, so that's scary. And there's usually a discrepancy between your expectations and the public response. Then again, reaching that point where I'm not attached to an outcome because I am pleased with my work is exhilarating."

What do you fear least?

"Failure, because it has always allowed me to readjust and improve. I was cut the first time before I made the team at Michigan, and I failed an academic class because I overextended myself. It also took six tries to get to Lil Wayne."

And your love life?

“I've only actually dated two girls. My previous relationship began in college and lasted for five years. I learned a lot, which prepared me to be a better partner in my current relationship.“

I asked Jack why he followed his girlfriend to the West Coast. He said,

“She is the one for me; so moving across the country to be with her while she does her medical residency was a no-brainer. I've always followed my heart with my career, and it is even more important to do that with the woman of my dreams! Jack says, Greg Harden taught him to be an expert on himself; mission accomplished. Jack's tenets are: being kind to everyone and staying positive regardless; everyone can and should use whatever life passion they have to help people, and making a difference in the world is secondary to becoming the greatest rapper, but he intends to do both.”

Like Tupac Shakur, Jack Kennedy is a threat; he won’t serve the Putins and Trump’s by promoting ignorance, misogyny, or divisiveness. He’s not a “Walmart Rapper” or “Nordstrum’s Wigger” who unwittingly volunteered for an ignorance-based slavery that sacrifices legacy for the pedestrian rewards of living a low life in high places. Like Shakur, Kennedy is a talented sage that packages his gifts of love and rage to the world in neat rapping. He knows there is a reason humans instinctively sing to infants. And that’s why people are crowding the Jack Kennedy train; it is time to let pharaoh go. -Remain, fabulous and phenomenal!

