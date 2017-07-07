Cop Goes Out Of His Way To Help Man Traveling To Work On Broken Bike

A kind-hearted cop in Florida went above and beyond the call of duty when he spotted a man riding a broken bicycle down the street.

After seeing 61-year-old handyman Alfonso Stacey cycling to work on a totally bare rear rim on Monday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer Terrance Hightower visited a local bike store and coughed up his own cash to buy him new tires.

Hightower later showed up at Stacey’s home and presented him with the surprise gift.

“Sometimes you just have to help someone,” Hightower said in a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, which is now going viral.

Stacey told First Coast News that he ”grew up in a time where you do for yourself” and was initially “quite embarrassed” by Hightower’s act of kindness.

“Nobody owes you nothing,” he added. “So, if you want something, you have to work to get it.” But the outlet notes that the duo have now bonded over biking, and that Stacey plans to attend the officer’s free workout class.