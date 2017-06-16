Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out about the Tupac Shakur biopic, “All Eyez on Me,” saying she was hurt by the film’s portrayal of her friendship with the late rapper.

Pinkett Smith and Shakur became friends as students at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland. The actress said she considered Shakur one of her best friends, saying in an undated interview, “he was like a brother.”

In a series of tweets posted Friday afternoon, Pinkett Smith called out “All Eyez on Me” for its inaccuracies.

“Forgive me ... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” she began, noting that the specific scene (watch it above) in which the “California Love” rapper reads her a poem didn’t happen in real life.

“I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book,” Pinkett Smith wrote, continuing with a few more clarifications before saying, “the reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.”

Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

While the actress wasn’t a fan of the film itself, she had nothing but good things to say about its two stars, Kat Graham, who plays Pinkett Smith, and Demetrius Shipp Jr., who plays Shakur.

“This is no fault of yours,” she wrote. “Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles.”

To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The “Bad Moms” actress concluded by wishing Shakur a happy birthday ― he would have been 46 years old on June 16.

“You are cradled in my heart for eternity. I love you,” she wrote.

Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.

I love you. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pinkett Smith wasn’t the only one who took issue with “All Eyez on Me.” Rapper 50 Cent shared his own critique of the film with a post on Instagram, writing, “Man I watched the 2 PAC film, that was some bullshit. Catch that shit on a fire stick trust me. LOL SMH TRASH.”