They got “Dust In The Wind” down to a tee.
“The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons joined host James Corden on “The Late Late Show” in spoofing Kansas’ iconic 1977 hit on Thursday.
And they totally nailed it, by expertly recreating the original music video — from their hair to the violin solo and even the haunting mist.
Check out the full clip above, and watch the group’s original music video below:
