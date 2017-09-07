Liam Payne And James Corden End Emotional Riff-Off With 'Best Song Ever'

Liam Payne and James Corden used singing to settle an age-old question on Wednesday’s “Late Late Show.”

With backing from The Filharmonic vocal group, the pair engaged in an epic a cappella riff-off to decide whether boy bands or solo artists were better.

They channeled NSYNC, Hanson and Ed Sheeran in their quest for victory, but it all ended up being a bit too much for host Corden.

So Payne, of the temporarily disbanded One Direction, invited him to perform a duet of his group’s 2013 hit “Best Song Ever” ― which cheered him up no end.