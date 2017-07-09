James Corden And Wife Julia Are Expecting A New Baby

Congratulations are in order for James Corden and his wife, Julia ― the couple is expecting their third child.

A representative for Corden confirmed the news to HuffPost Sunday morning. The new baby is reportedly due in December, according to People.

James and Julia got married in 2012 in an intimate, yet star-studded ceremony in Somerset, England. They already have two children together: a 6-year-old son, Max and a 2-year-old daughter, Carey.

Corden has been open about his experiences with fatherhood, once admitting he found being a dad scarier than taking over “The Late Late Show” after Craig Ferguson.