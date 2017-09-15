She’s baaaccckkk.
Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to the “Halloween” franchise in a new movie due out Oct. 19, 2018.
The Blumhouse production company tweeted the news on Friday, saying, ”Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN.”
Curtis also tweeted about the news, adding, “Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween.”
The announcement is a little confusing, considering Curtis’ character seemingly died in “Halloween: Resurrection.”
But whatever. Michael Myers is pretty invincible. Why can’t Laurie be, as well?
As The Hollywood Reporter notes, original “Halloween” director John Carpenter, who is executive producing the film, previously announced David Gordon Green would direct and co-write the script with Danny McBride.
Well, it sure is a freaky Friday.
CONVERSATIONS