Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images Grey Wolf, Frances Fisher and Jane Fonda at the rally against Wells Fargo and Chase Bank in solidarity with the people of Standing Rock at the #BankExit Rally.

Jane Fonda celebrated her 79th birthday like a true activist.

On Wednesday, the actress hosted the #BankExit rally in Los Angeles in support of the people of Standing Rock. Fonda’s famous friends Lily Tomlin, Frances Fisher and Catherine Keener were also in attendance, as was labor leader Dolores Huerta.

As People reports, the #BankExit movement aims to encourage individuals to transfer their money out of big banks like Wells Fargo and Chase, which support the Dakota Access Pipeline, and into local credit unions.

Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin attend the #BankExit Rally on Dec. 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

During the Rally, Fonda was surprised with a cake and the “Happy Birthday” song.

Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images Jane Fonda, Grey Wolf, Lily Tomlin, Frances Fisher and Catherine Keener at the rally against Wells Fargo and Chase Bank in solidarity with the people of Standing Rock at the #BankExit Rally.

Loreen Sarkis via Getty Images Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Frances Fisher attend #BankExit Rally.

Fonda has long been vocal about her support for the people of Standing Rock, often sharing tweets and videos to spread awareness. On Thanksgiving weekend, the Hollywood icon, along with fellow actress Shailene Woodley, went to North Dakota to serve 500 Thanksgiving meals to the people who were protesting the DAPL.

Members of the Sioux Tribe, and their supporters, protested the pipeline’s construction for months, raising concerns about the negative effects the project would have on their water and sacred Native American land.

Earlier this month, construction on the controversial pipeline project was halted after the Department of the Army denied the final easement required for the project to cross beneath Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The decision was a historic victory for the people of Standing Rock.