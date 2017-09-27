Jane Fonda Has No Time For Megyn Kelly's Questions About Plastic Surgery

It’s only been three days since “Megyn Kelly Today” premiered, but it’s officially our favorite new morning talk show, because nothing truly tastes as sweet as cringeworthy moments on live TV.

After embarrassing herself, the “Will & Grace” cast and a fan with her first crack at hosting duties on “Today,” it was another swing and a miss for Kelly when she welcomed Jane Fonda and Robert Redford onto the show to talk their new Netflix movie “Our Souls at Night” and decades-long friendship.

Things were already headed south between Fonda and Kelly when the host asked Redford about being a heartthrob in “The Way We Were” (“I don’t want to talk about him and Barbra Streisand”), but then she awkwardly pivoted to a line of questioning about the “Grace and Franke” actress’ plastic surgery.

“You’ve been an example to everyone on how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically,” Kelly said to Fonda. “You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit. You look amazing. Why did you say that ― I read that you’re not proud to admit that you’ve had work done. Why not?”

“We really want to talk about that now?” a clearly unenthused Fonda replied. “Well, thanks,” she continued, before giving an expert lesson on how to avoid a question. “Good attitude, good posture, take care of myself ... but, let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, ‘Our Souls at Night,’ rather than plastic surgery.”

Granted, Fonda revealed she had plastic surgery in a 2015 interview with W Magazine, explaining that toxic beauty standards led her to go under the knife.

“I did have plastic surgery. I’m not proud of the fact that I’ve had it. But I grew up so defined by my looks,” she said. “I was taught to think that if I wanted to be loved, I had to be thin and pretty. That leads to a lot of trouble.”

Casually mentioning an obviously personal issue in a daytime interview, however, is not a good look, especially when your guest is promoting a project hailed for its depiction of an older couple’s romance.