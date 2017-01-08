Janelle Monae's Elaborate Golden Globes Look Is Out Of This World

The Golden Globes red carpet is no doubt star-studded, but no one shone quite so brightly Sunday night as resident cool girl Janelle Monae.

Monae’s performance as a NASA mathematician in the nominated film “Hidden Figures” made her out-of-this-world look even more appropriate. Clad in a super sparkly, high-low Armani Privé gown, the 31-year-old definitely took home our award for the most fun look on the carpet.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

But as if her gown wasn’t breathtaking enough, check out the flawless hair and makeup that went along with it. Yes, those are pearls in her hair, people.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Slay, Ms. Monae.